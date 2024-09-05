3 reasons the Cowboys will beat the Browns
The NFL is back. However, it is just a few more days until the Dallas Cowboys open the season against the Cleveland Browns.
On paper, it seems the Cowboys should be anticipating a defensive battle, as two of the top defenses from last season clash.
However, the Cowboys will need more than a strong defensive showing to win this game.
Here are 3 reasons the Cowboys will beat the Browns on Sunday:
3. Containing Everyone But Myles Garrett
Keeping Myles Garrett out of the back for an entire game is more than likely impossible. The Cowboys will be starting two rookies on the offensive line, center Cooper Beebe and left tackle Tyler Guyton. So, stopping Garrett every play may be a steep hill. However, containing the rest of the Browns' pass rush is vital. Slowing down Za'Darius Smith would be a massive step in a Cowboys victory.
2. Winning The Running Game
It has always been said that establishing the run game will open up the pass game. Both teams are seeking to find stability in the run game, and the team that figures it out will win this game. The Cowboys running back by committee with Ezekiel Elliot, Rico Dowdle, and Deuce Vaughn will have to show out in order for Dak Prescott to secure time in the passing game.
MORE: Rico Dowdle reveals biggest motivation for success with Cowboys
1. Special Teams Perfection
When two great defensive teams meet, the margin for error is small. This means the Cowboys' special teams cannot afford a mistake. With the new kickoff rules, special teams can make a bigger impact in games than in previous years. The unit will need to be crisp and exploit any opportunity the Browns give them.
