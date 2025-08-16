Cowboy Roundup: Players to keep an eye on, It's Mazi Smith's time
Happy Saturday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've made it to the weekend. More importantly, it's officially game day and the 'Boys are back in town!
The Cowboys host the Baltimore Ravens and former quarterback Cooper Rush in primetime at AT&T Stadium as we wait to see what players make the most of their opportunities.
In the opener, Brian Schottenheimer kept things close to the chest, but we hope that today will show more of what we can expect from the team in 2025.
While we wait to see what the day brings, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media that we may have missed.
Players to keep an eye on
Blogging the Boys takes a look at some of the players who Cowboys fans should be keeping an eye on, and it all starts with Joe Milton.
"All eyes are on the Cowboys’ new shiny new pass-throwing toy last Saturday after a Jekyll and Hyde performance last Saturday. The second-year quarterback was all over the place early, misfiring on all cylinders, but then settled down late in the third quarter. The team would love to see less of the ugly stuff and more of the latter. Milton appears to be the team’s ride-or-die backup with the “break glass if necessary” Will Grier as a last resort. Seeing him show a little more consistency would calm things for a bit, as well as provide better opportunities for bottom-roster wide receivers to fight for a spot on the team."
It's Mazi Smith's time
Mazi Smith knows that he needs to step up his game, and The Cowboys Wire takes a look at what he needs to show on Saturday night against the Ravens.
