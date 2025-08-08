Former Cowboys QB has disastrous start to first Ravens game
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush is set to begin his first year with a new team this upcoming season after signing with the Baltimore Ravens in March.
As the new backup to Lamar Jackson, Rush gives the Ravens additional experience and poise at the position while offering a completely different play style from the two-time NFL MVP.
Rush got the start in Baltimore's preseason opener Thursday night at home against the Indianapolis Colts, but his first pass with his new team was one he'd certainly like to have back.
On the second play from scrimmage, Rush threw up a pass down the right sideline toward wide receiver Dayton Wade that was picked off by Colts cornerback Alex Johnson.
Rush didn't play long, as he was soon replaced by former sixth-round pick Devin Leary. Rush finished the night 2 of 4 passing for 16 yards, no touchdowns and the interception.
In Rush's defense, Wade made a pretty poor attempt at the ball while committing offensive pass interference in the process.
The Ravens signed Rush to a two-year, $6.2 million deal that's worth up to $12.2 million.
Rush made 14 starts in 38 career regular season games with the Cowboys while going 9-5 as a starter. He completed 330 of 544 passes for 3,463 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in that span.
Last season, Rush saw extended action with Dak Prescott out due to a season-ending hamstring injury, starting eight of 12 appearances and posting a 4-4 record as a starter.
However, his most notable moments with Dallas came during the 2022 season when he went 4-1 as a starter after Prescott suffered a fractured thumb in Week 1.
Rush and the Ravens will kick off their regular season on Sept. 7 against the Buffalo Bills.
