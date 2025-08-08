Cowboys Country

Former Cowboys QB has disastrous start to first Ravens game

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush is beginning the next chapter of his NFL career with the Baltimore Ravens, but his first play of the preseason was one he'd like to have back.

Zach Dimmitt

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush with the Baltimore Ravens in the preseason.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush with the Baltimore Ravens in the preseason. / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush is set to begin his first year with a new team this upcoming season after signing with the Baltimore Ravens in March.

As the new backup to Lamar Jackson, Rush gives the Ravens additional experience and poise at the position while offering a completely different play style from the two-time NFL MVP.

Rush got the start in Baltimore's preseason opener Thursday night at home against the Indianapolis Colts, but his first pass with his new team was one he'd certainly like to have back.

On the second play from scrimmage, Rush threw up a pass down the right sideline toward wide receiver Dayton Wade that was picked off by Colts cornerback Alex Johnson.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush during practice with the Baltimore Ravens.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush during practice with the Baltimore Ravens. / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Rush didn't play long, as he was soon replaced by former sixth-round pick Devin Leary. Rush finished the night 2 of 4 passing for 16 yards, no touchdowns and the interception.

In Rush's defense, Wade made a pretty poor attempt at the ball while committing offensive pass interference in the process.

The Ravens signed Rush to a two-year, $6.2 million deal that's worth up to $12.2 million.

Rush made 14 starts in 38 career regular season games with the Cowboys while going 9-5 as a starter. He completed 330 of 544 passes for 3,463 yards, 20 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in that span.

Last season, Rush saw extended action with Dak Prescott out due to a season-ending hamstring injury, starting eight of 12 appearances and posting a 4-4 record as a starter.

However, his most notable moments with Dallas came during the 2022 season when he went 4-1 as a starter after Prescott suffered a fractured thumb in Week 1.

Rush and the Ravens will kick off their regular season on Sept. 7 against the Buffalo Bills.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

