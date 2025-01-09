Cowboys predicted to pursue star WR in NFL free agency with familiar face
As the Dallas Cowboys enter the NFL offseason after a disappointing 2024-25 season, there are plenty of holes on the roster that need to be addressed. Two of the most commonly mentioned positions are wide receiver and running back.
Dallas' offense needs to add to its all-around attack, with a lack of receiver depth behind CeeDee Lamb and zero depth behind Rico Dowdle.
While the Cowboys could certainly address either of those positions with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, there is also free agency where a familiar face will be available.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report shared his top 50 free agents entering Wild Card weekend along with their possible fits, and none other than Amari Cooper has been mentioned as a player who could land in Big D.
"A return to Dallas could also make some sense," he writes. "The Cowboys don't have a young signal-caller, but they need a legitimate No. 2 receiver opposite CeeDee Lamb."
The Cowboys made a highly-criticized trade of Cooper in 2022, sending him to the Browns for a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick swap. Since then, the Cowboys' wide receiver depth has been a question.
Cooper was a four-time Pro Bowler in Dallas with two 1,000 yard seasons.
He got off to a hot start with the Browns, recording back-to-back 70+ reception and 1,000-yard seasons, but after a slow start in 2024 he was traded to the Buffalo Bills. Cooper finished the 2024 campaign with 44 catches for 547 yards and four touchdowns.
With a return to Dallas and plenty of talent around him, Cooper would be worth pursuing to round out the offense.
