Cowboys make 'no-brainer' first-round pick in new 2025 NFL mock draft
As the Dallas Cowboys begin looking toward the offseason and bolstering their roster in free agency and the NFL Draft, the mock drafts have been pouring in.
And, when it comes to America's Team, there appears to be a consensus pick.
The name that continues popping up for Dallas is Boise State football star and Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty.
MORE: Updated 2025 NFL Draft order following Dallas Cowboys' season-ending loss
Joe Lago of The Big Lead agrees with that notion.
"This consensus was established in earlier versions, and while it's a no-brainer for Jerry Jones to finally address running back with college football's best RB, a couple mocks predict the selection of a wide receiver, such as Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka or Missouri's Luther Burden III," Lago wrote.
Jeanty, who played high school in Frisco, Texas, has said he believes he could be a "hometown hero" if he is drafted by the Cowboys. He also thinks Dallas could be a "perfect fit" for his talents.
MORE: Is there value in Cowboys trading 1st-round pick in 2025 NFL Draft?
This season, Jeanty rushed for 2,288 yards and 28 touchdowns, averaging a whopping 7.3 yards per carry.
Adding Jeanty is a move that makes sense for the Cowboys, with the team in desperate need of playmakers on both sides of the ball.
Pairing Jeanty with Rico Dowdle, who eclipsed 1,000 yards this season, could be a dream pairing.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
