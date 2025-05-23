Cowboys predicted to start season with brutal losing streak by NFL analyst
The Dallas Cowboys have one of the hardest schedules in the NFL season, and that has some analysts presenting an ugly picture for the team's 2025 outlook. Dallas opens the season by traveling to face the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Along with facing the NFC East rivals home and away, the Cowboys will face off against the AFC West, NFC North, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, and Carolina Panthers.
Three of the Cowboys' first five games are on the road -- against the Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Jets -- and one NFL expert believes the team will have to wait an entire month before winning their first game of the season.
CBS Sports' Mike Renner predicted Dallas will start the season on a five-game losing streak.
Finishing with a 6-11 record to start the Schottenheimer era would be a major disappointment for the people involved.
Starting the season at 0-5 would immediately put the nail in Dallas' season, thanks to a brutal late-season six-game stretch that includes games against the Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Chargers, and Washington Commanders from Weeks 12 through 17.
It marks the first time in NFL history that a team has had to face six-straight games against teams that had 11 or more wins the season before.
The Cowboys and Eagles will kick off the NFL regular season on Thursday, September 4. Kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
