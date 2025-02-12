Cowboys predicted to pass on fan-favorite draft prospect for defensive star
The Dallas Cowboys' positions of need were highlighted during the 2024 NFL season, with the team lacking depth at wide receiver and running back. Naturally, draftniks and experts have predicted the Cowboys will add offensive weapons during the offseason.
Some common names linked to Dallas for the upcoming NFL Draft have been Heisman Trophy runner-up and Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty and Missouri Tigers star wideout Luther Burden III.
But, in a new mock draft from The Athletic's Saad Yousuf, the Cowboys take a different approach and add a defensive star.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys plummet in post-Super Bowl NFL power rankings
Yousuf predicts the Cowboys will select Georgia Bulldogs star linebacker Jalon Walker with the No. 12 pick.
"Walker gives me some Parsons vibes, not in the sense of elite talent to that level — otherwise he wouldn’t be in the mix at No. 12 — but more so in the type of player he can be in any defense. Walker can be a wild-card chess piece," he writes.
"I believe the Cowboys already have two of those players in Parsons and DeMarvion Overshown, but the latter is coming off a major knee injury for the second time in two years and is expected to miss a chunk of the 2025 regular season. Pairing Walker on a defense with Parsons in his prime should help the young Georgia star hit the ground running in the NFL."
As Youssef notes, with Overshown's injury history and Eric Kendricks potentially leaving in free agency, Walker is an intriguing addition to the defense.
MORE: Cowboys add massive WR prospect, power running back in new mock draft
And while Jeanty would be a fan-favorite selection, the depth at running back makes it less of a pressing need at No. 12.
"Some intriguing players were still on the board when the Cowboys came on the clock, including Ashton Jeanty, Luther Burden and Derrick Harmon," wrote Yousuf. "The Cowboys need a running back, and I don’t see free agency changing that. I wouldn’t feel terrible if the team drafted Jeanty but this is simply too deep of a running back class and the Cowboys have too many needs."
Cowboys fans may not be happy if the team passes on a chance to bring in Jeanty, who is a hometown guy who has expressed his desire to play in Dallas, but with a top 15 pick the team needs to maximize the value of its selection.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
