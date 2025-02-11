Dallas Cowboys plummet in latest post-Super Bowl NFL power rankings
The Dallas Cowboys find themselves near the bottom third of the NFL following a disappointing 2024 campaign, landing at No. 23 in NFL.com analyst Eric Edholm's post-Super Bowl LIX power rankings.
The placement comes after a disappointing 7-10 season that marked a significant regression from their previous three-year run, during which the team posted an impressive 36-15 record from 2021 to 2023 and took home a pair of NFC East crowns.
Dallas' position in the rankings reflects the uncertainty surrounding first-time head coach Brian Schottenheimer, whose hiring raised eyebrows across the league.
Schottenheimer served as the team's offensive coordinator in 2023 and 2024 and was the only known candidate for the position that gained serious attention.
Two NFC East rivals predictably dominated the rankings, with the Philadelphia Eagles soaring to the top spot and the Washington Commanders securing the sixth spot.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has expressed public bewilderment over the team's failure to make a deep playoff run last season. The organization points to quarterback Dak Prescott's injury, among other factors, as contributing to its subpar performance.
While Schottenheimer's previous success in 2023 as offensive coordinator provides hope, questions remain about whether he can elevate the Cowboys back to their recent winning ways as head coach.
