Cowboys predicted to sign irreplaceable star to record-breaking contract

The Cowboys will need to break the bank to bring back generation talent.

NFC defensive end Micah Parson of the Dallas Cowboys holds his daughter Shatara Parsons after the 2025 Pro Bowl
NFC defensive end Micah Parson of the Dallas Cowboys holds his daughter Shatara Parsons after the 2025 Pro Bowl / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Since the moment Micah Parsons stepped onto the field as a rookie in a Dallas Cowboys uniform, the spotlight was on him—and he didn’t disappoint.

Now, four years later, he’s a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro.

Parsons has quickly become one of the best defenders in the league, with the stats to back it up. Now, it’s time to pay him like it.

MORE: Cowboys should let longtime defensive mainstay walk this offseason

ESPN’s Dan Graziano predicts that Micah Parsons will sign a record-breaking extension worth around $180 million, with $125 million guaranteed over four seasons.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates a sack
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates a sack / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

This deal would significantly raise the market for top-tier edge rushers, following Nick Bosa's recent five-year, $170 million contract that reset the market. Parsons' deal would represent roughly an $11 million increase from Bosa's contract.

The deal would not only make Parsons the highest defender in the league but it would also make him the highest-paid non quarterback in the league.

MORE: Cowboys superstar lands in top 5 of NFL jersey sales for 2024 season

Parsons who has 52.5 sacks and nine force fumbles in his career is certainly worth every penny; however, Parsons did come out and say, "It would be nice to be surrounded by good players, players that will help me win championships, I’ll say that. To me, having $40 million and being chipped every play and slid into three, four people, that doesn’t sound too fun to me. So, to me, it’s about keeping people that can make a difference."

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons tackles Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons tackles Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Parsons is the exact kind of superstar any team dreams of. Not only does he elevate the players around him, but he’s also more focused on signing and retaining other stars to win Super Bowls rather than chasing record-breaking contracts.

