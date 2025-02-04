Cowboys should let longtime defensive mainstay walk this offseason
The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of work to do before new head coach Brian Schottenheimer ever gets the chance to coach a game.
The Cowboys have 25 free agents, and bringing everyone back is just not a possibility. So, who should the team move on from?
MORE: Micah Parsons revealed wild detail about Alabama football offer
These decisions will be made by someone far outside my pay grade. However, there is one name the Cowboys should move on from, and doing so would hurt the fanbase like ripping off a bandage.
Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has spent the last 11 seasons with the Cowboys. A second-round pick in the 2014 draft, Lawrence has been a mainstay for the franchise.
Lawrence has earned four Pro Bowl nominations in his 11 years in Dallas; however, injuries have slowed him down a few seasons, including the 2024 season, which saw Lawrence appear in just four games with the team.
As it currently stands, Spotrac has Lawrence's free-agent market value currently at $24 million on a two year deal.
The franchise's main priority this offseason is making a mega deal with Micah Parsons; it's hard to see the team giving so much of Jerry's pie to Lawrence.
The writing is on the wall, and in all honesty, Lawrence's potential $24 million contract will not match the production the Cowboys would hope to see on the field. Moving on from Lawrence is the best option.
