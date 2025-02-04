Cowboys Country

Cowboys should let longtime defensive mainstay walk this offseason

The Dallas Cowboys have some tough decisions to make this offseason. One of those decisions will be whether or not to keep a longtime member of the franchise.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence forces a fumble on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson during the second half at Huntington Bank Field.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence forces a fumble on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of work to do before new head coach Brian Schottenheimer ever gets the chance to coach a game.

The Cowboys have 25 free agents, and bringing everyone back is just not a possibility. So, who should the team move on from?

MORE: Micah Parsons revealed wild detail about Alabama football offer

These decisions will be made by someone far outside my pay grade. However, there is one name the Cowboys should move on from, and doing so would hurt the fanbase like ripping off a bandage.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has spent the last 11 seasons with the Cowboys. A second-round pick in the 2014 draft, Lawrence has been a mainstay for the franchise.

DeMarcus Lawrenc
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell is hit by Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence while passing the ball during the second quarter at FedExField. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Lawrence has earned four Pro Bowl nominations in his 11 years in Dallas; however, injuries have slowed him down a few seasons, including the 2024 season, which saw Lawrence appear in just four games with the team.

As it currently stands, Spotrac has Lawrence's free-agent market value currently at $24 million on a two year deal.

DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parson
Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and linebacker Micah Parsons during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The franchise's main priority this offseason is making a mega deal with Micah Parsons; it's hard to see the team giving so much of Jerry's pie to Lawrence.

The writing is on the wall, and in all honesty, Lawrence's potential $24 million contract will not match the production the Cowboys would hope to see on the field. Moving on from Lawrence is the best option.

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft

Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares

Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner

Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

Home/News