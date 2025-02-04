Cowboys superstar lands in top 5 of NFL jersey sales for 2024 season
We are less than one week away from wrapping up the 2024-25 NFL season and crowning a champion when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
With the season winding down, the top-selling jerseys for the season have been announced.
One Dallas Cowboys player, superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons, was the lone player from America's Team to land on the top 10 list, cracking the top five.
MORE: Former Cowboys star says NFL is rigged for Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes
The top-selling jersey belonged to San Francisco 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey, who was on the cover of Madden NFL 25.
Trailing McCaffrey are the two Super Bowl quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts, respectively. Then Parsons and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill round out the top five.
A full look at the top 10 can be seen below.
- Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
- Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
- Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles
- Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys
- Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
- C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans
- Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
- Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers came into the season with high expectations, so there were a lot of unhappy consumers throughout the season.
MORE: Cowboys' Micah Parsons predicts who will win Super Bowl LIX
Helping Parsons was likely the uncertainty of a long-term extension of Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb's holdout, which went down until the final week of the preseason.
At least all of the jerseys will be good for next year, except for maybe Hill's.
In the meantime, we push through the final week of the season in New Orleans with the Super Bowl LIX festivities until the Big Game.
The Super Bowl between the Chiefs and Eagles will air live on FOX with kickoff scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET. Of course, Grammy-winner Kendrick Lamar will perform the halftime show, so get your popcorn ready.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft
Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares
Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner
Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys