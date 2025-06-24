Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer predicted to have impressive first season in Dallas
There is plenty to be excited about when it comes to the 2025 Dallas Cowboys. However, the biggest story may be the coaching change.
The Cowboys didn't do their usual reeling in of a big name free agent coach. Instead, they hired in house by choosing former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.
Don't let the national media fool you, this Cowboys team had potential last season, but injuries played a major part in the 2024 campaign being such a failure.
However, it is onward and upwards as the Schottenheimer era begins, and Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report has high praise for the first year coach.
When predicting how every first year coach will do this season, Sobleski believes Schottenheimer and the Cowboys will finish 11-6.
"First, he already has an established familiarity with the organization and the team, having served on the coaching staff since the 2022 campaign. Second, the Cowboys averaged 10 wins per season during the Mike McCarthy era—which only ended because quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a severe hamstring injury in 2024. Finally, Schottenheimer is a legacy coach who can fall back on the tutelage he received from his late, great father, Marty," writes Sobleski.
It's really not that far-fetched that this team could win 11 games this season. However, it is also understandable if the fanbase is a little hesitant on bold predictions like this.
