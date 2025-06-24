Cowboys Country

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer predicted to have impressive first season in Dallas

One preseason prediction has new Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer having an impressive first season on the sidelines.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addresses the media before practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer addresses the media before practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
There is plenty to be excited about when it comes to the 2025 Dallas Cowboys. However, the biggest story may be the coaching change.

The Cowboys didn't do their usual reeling in of a big name free agent coach. Instead, they hired in house by choosing former offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Don't let the national media fool you, this Cowboys team had potential last season, but injuries played a major part in the 2024 campaign being such a failure.

RELATED: Cowboys might finally pull the plug on this fan favorite

However, it is onward and upwards as the Schottenheimer era begins, and Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report has high praise for the first year coach.

When predicting how every first year coach will do this season, Sobleski believes Schottenheimer and the Cowboys will finish 11-6.

Stephen Jones, Brian Schottenheimer, Jerry Jone
Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones, head coach Brian Schottenheimer and owner Jerry Jones pose for pictures after a press conference at the Star. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

"First, he already has an established familiarity with the organization and the team, having served on the coaching staff since the 2022 campaign. Second, the Cowboys averaged 10 wins per season during the Mike McCarthy era—which only ended because quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a severe hamstring injury in 2024. Finally, Schottenheimer is a legacy coach who can fall back on the tutelage he received from his late, great father, Marty," writes Sobleski.

It's really not that far-fetched that this team could win 11 games this season. However, it is also understandable if the fanbase is a little hesitant on bold predictions like this.

