Tyler Booker opens up on taking over for Cowboys future Hall of Famer Zack Martin
The Dallas Cowboys made their intentions known to the rest of the league when they selected former Alabama Crimson Tide star offensive lineman Tyler Booker with their first pick in the 2025 draft.
Booker is the second straight offensive lineman taken by the Cowboys in the first round of the NFL Draft, joining Tyler Guyton from 2024.
However, the move makes sense as the team said goodbye to longtime right guard Zack Martin, who retired at the end of this past season.
While doing the media rounds at the OL Mastermind's Summit, Booker opened up on his excitement heading into his first NFL training camp.
Booker gave a special shoutout to his coaches at Alabama, as they tasked him with playing both left and right guard during his freshman season at Tuscaloosa. The Cowboys' rookie continued to praise his preparation in college by saying the change hasn't been too difficult just yet in the big leagues.
This offensive line unit screams potential for Dallas this season. They have a chance to become one of the best units in the league, and youth is on their side.
This was the master plan after breaking the bank for Dak Prescott last season. Now, if the Cowboys quarterback has a top unit protecting him, the entire offense could be one of the best in the game.
