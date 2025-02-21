Cowboys projected to extend All-Pro cornerback during NFL offseason
The Dallas Cowboys have some difficult decisions to make during the 2025 NFL offseason, with 25 players set to hit free agency, including several key starters.
Dallas also has players in line for lucrative contract extensions, from star edge rusher Micah Parsons to All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey, and 2023 interceptions leader DaRon Bland.
Bland missed the beginning of the 2024 season with a foot injury suffered during training camp.
MORE: 3 key Dallas Cowboys free agents among top NFL defenders available
The injury was announced before the preseason finale and Bland underwent surgery to repair the issue. Now, entering the final year of his rookie contract with some injury concerns, the Cowboys will need to decide whether to take the risk of signing him long-term.
Aaron Schatz of ESPN.com believes the team should.
"Bland is strong in coverage. Even without any interceptions in 2024, he had an above-average coverage DVOA in his seven appearances," he writes. "Extending Bland would lock down the cornerback spot across from Trevon Diggs and allow Dallas to add roughly $3.3 million in cap space."
MORE: Micah Parsons makes plea to Cowboys front office to attack free agency
Solidifying the secondary and freeing up cap space is a win-win.
When he was healthy, Bland was among the top defensive backs in the league. Not only did he lead the league in interceptions in 2023, he set an NFL record for most interceptions returned for a touchdown (5) and most defensive touchdowns (5) in a single season.
Let's see if Jerry Jones wants to pull the trigger and re-sign one of his own guys.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys gifted DeMarcus Lawrence replacement in 7-round mock draft
6 late-round wide receivers Cowboys should monitor at NFL Combine
3 key Dallas Cowboys free agents among top NFL defenders available
Cowboys named 'best fit' for intriguing young free agent running back
Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced