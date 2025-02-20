3 key Dallas Cowboys free agents among top NFL defenders available
The Dallas Cowboys are breathing a sigh of relief after the NFL increased its salary cap by roughly $22-$26 million—nearly double what the league had anticipated in December.
This added flexibility could be crucial as the Cowboys look to bring back their key free agents while also adding fresh talent to their roster.
Garrett Podell of CBS Sports ranked the top 25 defensive free agents in the NFL this offseason, and three Cowboys made the list, underscoring the level of talent that Dallas risks losing during the offseason.
Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence ranked No. 21, starting nickel back Jourdan Lewis ranked No. 17, and breakout star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa ranked No. 7.
However, it seems unlikely that the Cowboys will re-sign all three given the team's current direction. Lawrence, who will turn 33 in April, has already dealt with a series of nagging injuries.
Jourdan Lewis, called "one of the NFL's most versatile defensive backs" by CBS, could be in line for a significant payday following his strong performances amid the injuries in the Cowboys' secondary.
Lastly, Osa Odighizuwa, who will be the Cowboys' most expensive upcoming free agent, is a player the team would miss most if he departs.
His likely $20 million price tag certainly makes his return less likely.
The Cowboys would love to bring all three players back in a dream scenario.
However, re-signing them will depend on finding the right price. With upcoming extensions for Micah Parsons and Tyler Smith, the team will need to be strategic in managing its financial future.
This means the Cowboys may have to make tough decisions, and there's a real possibility of losing one—or even two—of these free agents if other teams outbid them.
