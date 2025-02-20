Cowboys named 'best fit' for intriguing young free agent running back
The Dallas Cowboys' issues with the team's rushing attack is well-documented. The offense ranked near the bottom of the NFL in several rushing categories and 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle is set to hit free agency.
If Dowdle leaves on the open market, the Cowboys are bare at running back with just Deuce Vaugh and Malik Davis under contract.
Several analysts have predicted the Cowboys could target Boise State Broncos star running back Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL Draft, but there are also some intriguing options via trade or free agency.
MORE: Micah Parsons makes plea to Cowboys front office to attack free agency
According to Tyler Dragon of USA Today, Dallas is a "best fit" for one player who will be available.
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams, who has totaled over 1,000 yards from scrimmage in two of his four seasons, provides an intriguing option for the Cowboys on the open market.
"Williams’ modest 513 rushing yards led the Broncos. His opportunities decreased in the latter portion of the season in what ended up being a backfield-by-committee approach in Denver," Dragon wrote.
"A change of scenery appears to be what’s best for him. Williams will be 25 years old at the start of next season so he's among the youngest free-agent backs."
Williams suffered a knee injury in 2022 and has yet to return to his top form, but with the new coaching staff in Big D that is dedicated to running the ball, Dallas could be the perfect place to revive his career.
