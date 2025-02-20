Cowboys gifted DeMarcus Lawrence replacement in 7-round mock draft
The Dallas Cowboys got some good news on Wednesday when the NFL announced the 2025 salary cap, which will be much higher than expected. This could be exactly what it takes for Jerry and Stephen Jones to finally make a few moves in free agency.
What they don't need to do, however, is run it back with some of their older veterans who struggled to stay healthy last year. That includes DeMarcus Lawrence, who missed 13 games in 2024 and is set to turn 33 in April.
Dallas should allow him to hit the open market but thankfully, they find a suitable replacement in our latest 7-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft.
Round 1, Pick 12: Mykel Williams, DE, Georgia
At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Mykel Williams is built to hold up on the edge in the NFL. He also has plenty of experience against elite talent in the SEC.
His numbers don't jump off the page with Williams recording 67 tackles and 14 sacks in three seasons. His worth goes far beyond this, much like it does for Lawrence.
Williams is a decent pass-rusher who had 15 hurries in 2024 according to PFF. Where he really excels though is setting the edge in the run game. That's expected to be a major focus for Dallas which is why this selection makes so much sense.
Round 2, Pick 44: Kaleb Johnson, RB, Iowa
Running back has been a popular selection for Dallas in mock drafts but this class is deep enough they can wait. They don't have to wait long though as pick No. 44 in this mock brings in Kaleb Johnson from Iowa.
A workhorse back with 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns this season, Johnson proved he can put an offense on his back. He has the size (6-foot-0, 225 pounds) to withstand a beating in the NFL and the speed to take off when he sees an opening.
Head coach Brian Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams have emphasized their desire to run the ball more. Johnson will allow them to make good on that promise.
Round 3, Pick 76: Tez Johnson, WR, Oregon
Dallas added Junior Adams to their coaching staff where he will take over as the receivers coach. He held the same role with Oregon, which is why Tez Johnson makes sense as their third-round selection.
Johnson is undersized but he's a playmaker in the slot. He racked up 3,889 yards during his collegiate career, which included three years at Troy. It was the two years under Adams when he exploded however, going for 2,080 yards and 20 touchdowns while working with Adams.
Round 5, Pick 150: Jamaree Caldwell, DT, Oregon
Matt Eberflus said he's excited to work with Mazi Smith but the 2023 first-round pick hasn't done enough to secure his starting spot without competition. That's why Jamaree Caldwell is the selection at No. 150.
The Oregon nose tackle hasn't gotten much attention with Derrick Harmon lining up next to him but he's still an excellent run defender. The Cowboys have to improve in that area, and adding Caldwell could protect them if Smith doesn't take his next step.
Round 5, Pick 170: Jamon Dumas-Johnson, LB, Kentucky
At 6-foot-1 and 245 pounds, Jamon Dumas-Johnson was built to play linebacker. He spent three years at Georgia before heading to Kentucky for the 2023 campaign. He recorded seven tackles for a loss and recovered three fumbles. Despite his nose for the ball, he's an underrated prospect who should carve out a nice NFL career.
Round 5, Pick 172: Seth McLaughlin, IOL, Ohio State
The Cowboys need to replace Zack Martin but with Brock Hoffman and T.J. Bass on the roster, they don't need to reach for anyone. The way this draft falls, they wait until Round 5, which is where they add Seth McLaughlin from Ohio State.
McLaughlin primarily played center but has the versatility to play guard. His role should be to take over for Hoffman as the swing interior lineman — assuming Hoffman is the starter.
Round 5, Pick 174: Ty Robinson, DT, Nebraska
Ty Robinson is a highly experienced defensive lineman who spent six seasons with the Cornhuskers. He broke out in 2024 with 37 tackles and seven sacks, proving to be a menace on the interior.
He also has the right attitude, saying he played with "a high motor and with terrific violence."
"I think I’m very versatile. I can play up and down the entire defensive line. I feel comfortable at all positions. I play with a high motor and with terrific violence. I use my hands very well. I bring a different, great mentality to the game of football." — Robinson via Justin Melo of Draft Network
Robinson lined up as a defensive end and tackle but will be best served as a 3-tech at the next level.
Round 6, Pick 190: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa
Jake Ferguson wasn't as explosive in 2024 as we saw the prior season. Luke Schoonmaker showed progress in his second year but still hasn't proven to be a reliable starter full-time. That's why tight end is an underrated need in the upcoming draft.
The Cowboys address this with the selection of Luke Lachey from Iowa. The 6-foot-5, 253-pounder never put up huge numbers but that's not surprising considering how much they leaned on the ground game.
Despite his lack of targets, Lachey proved to be a weapon in the seam — which is where Dak Prescott thrives when targeting his tight end. Throw in his experience in run blocking and this could be a steal.
Round 6, Pick 211: Dante Trader, Jr., S, Maryland
Donovan Wilson and Malik Hooker have been mentioned as potential cut candidates but the Cowboys won't move on from either without finding a replacement. The odds look good for the veterans with no one being selected early but Dallas lands a developmental player in Dante Trader, Jr.
The Maryland product isn't known for being overly athletic but he's a fiery competitor with solid instincts in coverage.
Round 7, Pick 249: Donovan Edwards, RB, Michigan
With their final selection in this mock, the Cowboys bring in another running back. Even if they re-sign Rico Dowdle, they need to ensure their depth is better this year than it was in 2024. Adding Donovan Edwards as a late-round flier should accomplish that.
Edwards is a versatile back who can win as a runner and receiver. He's a developmental player who naver had more than 140 carries in a season but always delivered when given the opportunity.
