Dallas Cowboys projected to have another disappointing season
In one week, the Dallas Cowboys will officially start their 2025 training camp. Summer is the time for hope, and this franchise could really use some.
The 2024 season ended in disappointing fashion, as the team finished 7-10, which led to the exit of former head coach Mike McCarthy.
RELATED: Cowboys' devastating playoff loss among 25 moments to change NFL history
But 2024 is in the rearview. The Cowboys have a new head coach in Brian Schottenheimer, and optimism is at an all-time high. However, not everyone feels the glass is half full in Dallas.
Pro Football Focus recently released its projected win totals for every team in the NFL for the 2025 season. The site has the Cowboys winning eight games this season.
Eight games seem awfully low for a team that, when healthy, has one of the best rosters in the game. But PFF also has the Cowboys facing the ninth toughest schedule in the league.
It won't be an easy road for the Cowboys this season. The team will have two games against the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles, along with games against the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Minnesota Vikings.
The road won't be easy for the Cowboys in 2025; it never is. But winning a projected eight games feels really low for this team. The Cowboys could definitely burn anyone who may take that bet.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys fans are fed up with the team in one bizarre area
Dallas Cowboys given mediocre grade for 2025 NFL offseason
What should Cowboys fans expect from Jaydon Blue in rookie year?
Cowboys' Tyler Booker offers epic quote when asked about viral camp video
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc