Cowboys' devastating playoff loss among 25 moments to change NFL history
Dallas Cowboys fans can be sent into a frenzy with three simple words: "Dez caught it."
During the 2014 NFL playoffs, the Cowboys had a chance to knock off the Green Bay Packers on the road. Not only would it have been a huge win in Lambeau Field, but it would have ended their NFC Championship Game drought.
It could have even sent them to the Super Bowl, with many believing they could have upset that year's Seattle team. Unfortunately, we'll never know since Dallas lost in controversial fashion.
Trailing 26-21, the Cowboys were facing a critical fourth down. Instead of going for the first down on the ground, Tony Romo lobbed a deep pass to Bryant, which seemed to be a completion. Then, the refs reviewed the play, and the rest is history. Or at least, the rest changed history according to Yahoo! Sports' Frank Schwab.
"Bryant made a great fourth-down catch near the goal line late in a close game, which seemingly set them up for what would have been a go-ahead touchdown. But the ongoing debate about what constitutes a catch popped up, and after a review Bryant's catch was ruled incomplete. The Cowboys' longstanding drought of not appearing in an NFC championship game (which dates back to the 1995 season) continued, and the ruling led to more debate on the catch rules. Eventually the NFL simplified the catch rules, and the dustup over this play was a big reason." — Schwab, Yahoo! Sports
The league has a better understanding of what a catch is, but they still have issues. Oddly enough, there seems to be only a few people on the planet who think Dez didn't catch the ball — regardless of how the rule was written.
Sadly, that changes nothing, and the Cowboys are still trying to get back to the NFC title game.
