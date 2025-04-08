Cowboys proposed trade package would land team promising young RB
Despite adding veteran talent at running back during the early stages of NFL free agency, the Dallas Cowboys are expected to add to the revamped running back room early in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Dallas' recent free-agent signings, Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, have both spent significant time as starters and have playstyles that complement each other well. However, analysts are still expecting the Cowboys to add more firepower at the position.
This is partially due to the Cowboys' coaching change: both head coach Brian Schottenheimer and offensive coordinator Klayton Adams are known for their run-first mentality.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay projected four trade packages that the New York Jets couldn't refuse for Breece Hall, including the Cowboys sending a third and sixth-round pick for the three-year pro.
"The Dallas Cowboys cannot afford to enter another season without enough firepower in the backfield. They attempted to forego spending any significant money or draft picks on running backs last offseason and wound up averaging only 100.3 yards per game on the ground in 2024, which ranked 27th leaguewide," said Kay.
Hall presents an intriguing option who has untapped potential and has rushed for more than 875 yards and five touchdowns in each of the past two seasons, while adding at least 55 catches, 480 yards receiving and three touchdowns per year since returning from a torn ACL.
Is it a move that the Cowboys will actually consider?
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
