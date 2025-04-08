Proposed Cowboys trade idea lands Dallas 6-time All-Pro WR
The Dallas Cowboys have come a long way this offseason, but are still a superstar and a few starters away from posing a threat to the league's top contenders.
The team has 10 picks in the upcoming NFL draft, but fans are beginning to wonder if some of those picks would be better spent on an established veteran talent.``
Jerry Jones has often been critiqued for his lack of aggressiveness when it comes to trades and free agency; however, one move could have nearly every single Cowboys fan back in his good graces.
Fansided writer Kristopher Cline proposed a trade that would send a third and fifth-round pick to the Miami Dolphins for future Hall of Famer Tyreek Hill, whose recent activity on social media suggests he is hoping for a trade.
Hill responded with a smiley face on X to the question posed to Dolphins fans: "Would you be open to trading Tyreek Hill?"
Hill had previously demanded a trade at the end of last season but eventually rescinded and focused on repairing his relationship with his teammates.
Now that Hill is potentially on the market, could the Cowboys be in play to trade for him, given their need for a wide receiver alongside CeeDee Lamb?
Given the fact that Hill has just one more year on his deal, it definitely floats into the realm of possibility; however, the trade would make more sense if the Cowboys fail to draft a wide receiver in the first or second round.
The Cowboys, though not limited in cap space this offseason, will have to be savvy in building a team in the coming seasons once Micah Parsons, Tyler Smith, and DaRon Bland receive contract extensions.
These extensions make it hard to envision Hill in Dallas long-term; however, his talent, even for just one season, would elevate Dak Prescott and the offense to unforeseen heights, taking them from nearly unwatchable last season to one of the most exciting teams in 2025.
The Cowboys have already traded for three talented players this offseason, but Hill would be the icing on the cake and would give this team the necessary firepower to make a run in the playoffs.
