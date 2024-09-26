Dallas Cowboys prospect watch: Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott need a surefire wide receiving threat to put alongside CeeDee Lamb. With affordable, high-quality wide receivers hard to come by in free agency, the Cowboys’ smartest move is to turn to the draft to bolster their offense.
Tetairoa McMillan fits the bill as the kind of standout pick that the Cowboys love to make—one that enhances the team and captures media attention.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 212 pounds, McMillan possesses the ideal size and physicality to be a dominant No. 1 wide receiver from the moment he steps foot in the NFL.
His length and catch radius make him a nightmare for opposing defenses, and he’s shown flashes of brilliance as a deep-ball threat and red-zone target.
At the start of the college football season, McMillan put on a show with 10 catches for 304 yards and four touchdowns, proving he has the potential to be a game-changing receiver at the next level.
Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona (Jr.)
The Dallas Cowboys urgently need a wide receiver who can dominate with physicality, someone Prescott can trust to go up and get the ball, rather than having to thread the needle to throw players open.
Tetairoa McMillan fits that need perfectly. At 6-foot-5 with exceptional leaping ability and a wide catch radius, McMillan is a constant mismatch against cornerbacks, no matter the coverage.
McMillan’s ability to box out defenders, high-point the ball, and come down with tough catches in traffic makes him a quarterback’s dream target. His physicality not only ensures he's always a viable option downfield, but it also forces defenses to game plan around him.
Adding McMillan to the Cowboys’ offense would give Prescott a go-to, reliable target, especially in key situations like third downs and in the red zone.
The addition of Tetairoa McMillan would also open up huge opportunities for CeeDee Lamb, who defenses have recently started figuring out. With McMillan on the outside, teams would be forced to cover Lamb one-on-one, giving him more chances to line up in the slot, where he’s at his most dangerous.
The result? A Cowboys offense that’s nearly impossible to scheme against, with defenses having to pick their poison between two dynamic receivers.unstoppable to gameplan against.
Five Words to Describe McMillan
- Matchup-nightmare
- Athletic
- Dominant
- Reliable
- Playmaker
NFL Comparison: A.J. Green
A great NFL comparison for Tetairoa McMillan would be A.J. Green in his prime. Like Green, McMillan possesses a rare combination of size, athleticism, and hands, making him a dominant deep-ball threat and a reliable target in contested catch situations.
Both excel at high-pointing the ball, creating mismatches against smaller defenders, and winning 50/50 battles.
