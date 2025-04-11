Former NFL quarterback offers worst Dak Prescott take of all time
Pitching a terrible trade idea involving Dak Prescott wasn't enough for Kurt Benkert. Now, the former NFL quarterback decided to offer up an absurd take, saying Cooper Rush was a better quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024.
Undrafted out of Virginia in 2018, Benkert played for the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers from 2018-2021. His last attempt to make it in the league was in 2023 with the San Francisco 49ers, although he never made it past the practice squad.
Perhaps his inability to stick with a team long-term gave him the impression that all quarterbacks were replaceable. It at least seems that way with his latest terrible take.
While discussing T.J. Watt's contract situation, Benkert said the position is "far more replaceable than people think," while stating that Cooper Rush was better than Prescott.
Benkert is guilty of extreme stat-sheet scouting on this one. Yes, Rush had a better record in eight games than Prescott. He also had one more touchdown and three fewer interceptions.
What Benkert fails to mention is that Rush had a better ground game and defense than Prescott, who was stuck with Ezekiel Elliott as the primary back for most of his eight starts. Prescott was also slowed early in the season by the offseason drama, which included a prolonged CeeDee Lamb holdout.
Even taking those factors out, it was easy to see the offensive limitations when going from Prescott to Rush. While Rush is an excellent game-manager, he was never going to push the ball downfield the way Prescott can. He also doesn't command the huddle like Dak, who is one of the premier leaders in football.
There's a reason the elite quarterbacks make elite money. Prescott has proven to be in that category, even if Benkert wants to pretend Rush is better.
