How have the Dallas Cowboys fared in recent years after losing efforts?

There's been a lot of talk about the Dallas Cowboys' surprising 44-19 loss to the New Orleans Saints last Sunday. After Dallas' Week One victory over the Cleveland Browns, everyone expected the Cowboys to go on an early roll this season.
However, the team didn't look the part last Sunday.
However, the past is now the past. It is time to look to the team's Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. But should fans be expecting a quick bounce back?
If you're looking for any sliver of hope regarding a turnaround from last week, then you're in luck. According to Todd Archer of ESPN, the Cowboys are one of the best teams in the NFL to turn a loss into a win. In the past three seasons, the Cowboys are 12-2 coming off of a loss, putting them at a winning percentage of .857, which is tied with the Buffalo Bills.
If you need the half-glass-full scenario, then you got exactly what you needed. In recent history, the Cowboys know the assignment when it comes to bouncing back from loss, and it's a good thing. Another early loss for this fanbase could begin a spiral that one would have to see to believe.
