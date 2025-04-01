Cowboys reportedly offer Micah Parsons NFL record-breaking contract
When April Fool's Day rolls around, you always have to be cautious of false reports and rumors from people trying to get everyone worked up, but when Dallas Cowboys insider Clarence Hill shares some news, you know it is legit.
That was the case on Tuesday morning when Hill wrote on All City DLLS that the Cowboys have offered Parsons an NFL record-setting contract that would make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history.
Hill reports that Parsons and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones have agreed on the deal, but Parsons' agent, David Mulugheta, was not involved in the talks.
MORE: Cowboys head coach feels Micah Parsons 'will be around' long term
That presents an obvious issue, because the deal would need Mulugheta's approval. Mulugheta and the Cowboys haven't had talks since the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.
While there is still progress to be made, it is a positive sign that Parsons and Jerry Jones appear to be on the same page.
MORE: Cowboys to meet with elite NFL Draft edge prospect eager to learn from Micah Parsons
Parsons is the centerpiece of the Cowboys' defense and a generational talent who has proven to elevate the play of everyone around him. With the new coaching staff, it is key to have a player like Parsons leading the team.
Now, whether Mulughata will be as open to the deal that is reportedly on the table remains to be seen, but if Parsons is happy with the contract it could mean a deal is on the horizon.
The positive to take out of the entire situation is that the Cowboys appear to be working on contracts before the final week of training camp.
