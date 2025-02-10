Cowboys Country

Cowboys rival QB gets shut down trying to recruit Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons shuts down recruitment pitch from rival quarterback on his podcast.

NFC defensive end Micah Parson of the Dallas Cowboys holds his daughter Shatara Parsons
NFC defensive end Micah Parson of the Dallas Cowboys holds his daughter Shatara Parsons / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys' top offseason priority has shifted to extending four-time Pro Bowler Micah Parsons, who has recently found himself at the center of some trade rumors.

As ridiculous as that may sound, if the two sides can't come to terms on a new contract, it could become a reality.

However, Parsons remains steadfast in his belief that he wants to stay in Dallas long term and seems to take a lighthearted approach to the far-reaching possibility of being traded.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Recently, Parsons hosted Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love on his podcast, The Edge, where the conversation took an interesting turn.

Parsons asked Love, “Is there anybody in particular around the league that you feel should come into the organization and can make an impact for ya'll?”

Love quickly responded, “The dude sitting right next to me,” and then added, “How would you feel about that?”

Parsons, never missing a beat, said, “Alright, listen, I’m in one of them Druski 360 deals,” before playfully adding, “I’m a for lifer.”

Losing a player of Micah Parsons' caliber would be a nightmare for the Cowboys, and if he were to end up with one of the team's most hated rivals, the next few seasons would feel like a horror film for Dallas fans.

This would be especially painful given the recent loss of Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić, who also expressed interest in staying in Dallas for life. The thought of both Parsons and Dončić leaving would be a gut punch to the city's sports landscape, making it feel like a chapter of what could have been.

