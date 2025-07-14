Cowboys Super Bowl drought roasted by wrestling fan at AEW All In
It's no secret the Dallas Cowboys haven't seen success in a few decades. The team hasn't even been to the NFC Championship since the 1995 season, which would also be the last time they won a Super Bowl.
However, the franchise is still the most popular team in all the NFL. But the haters always love to take a shot at the boys from Dallas any time they can.
Over this past weekend, AEW hosted 'All In: Texas', one of the biggest shows the professional wrestling company hosts each year.
During the broadcast, those beloved Cowboys took a shot from a fan who may have had the most creative sign in the audience.
Adam 'Hangman' Page is one of the most popular wrestlers in the company, and was the main event for the show. Fans were hoping Page would become the new world champion in AEW, and their wish came true.
However, one fan decided that Hangman's moment would be a good time to bash the Cowboys, with a sign that said, "Hangman will be the first Cowboy that's a world champion in Dallas since 1996."
First of all, ouch. Second of all, the Cowboys really need to get a big postseason win soon. These jokes about the 90s continue to get older and older.
