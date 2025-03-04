Cowboys Country

Cowboys, Osa Odighizuwa agree to massive deal ahead of free agency

The Dallas Cowboys come to terms on a massive deal with star defensive tackle.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa reacts to sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa reacts to sacking Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys are wasting little time getting things done this offseason. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the team has agreed to terms on a new four-year deal with defensive tackle standout Osa Odighizuwa.

Rumors of what the franchise would do with Odighizuwa have finally come to rest, as the franchise has locked up their long-term defensive tackle.

Odighizuwa, a third-round pick in 2021, has started every game over the past three years.

Odighizuwa finished last season with seven sacks, and keeping him on a defensive front that has Micah Parsons and DeMarvion Overshown means the Cowboys' front office is not playing games.

This news has to give confidence to Cowboys fans who are hoping the team doesn't drag on future contract discussions, which include Parsons.

Pro Football Focus has Odighizuwa as the 11th best defensive tackle in the pass game and has him graded as the 38th best defensive tackle in the entire league. Last season, Odighizuwa had career highs with 4.5 sacks, 23 QB hits, 47 tackles, and a forced fumble.

Odighizuwa finished No. 1 in QB hits and was ranked fourth among interior defensive linemen in pass-rush win rate.

Osa Odighizuwa, Micah Parsons
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa after a sack during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

A bombshell for the folks who thought the star defensive tackle could be franchise tagged this upcoming season.

The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. Two days prior, the NFL's "legal tampering period" begins, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.

