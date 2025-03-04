Cowboys, Osa Odighizuwa agree to massive deal ahead of free agency
The Dallas Cowboys are wasting little time getting things done this offseason. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the team has agreed to terms on a new four-year deal with defensive tackle standout Osa Odighizuwa.
Rumors of what the franchise would do with Odighizuwa have finally come to rest, as the franchise has locked up their long-term defensive tackle.
Odighizuwa, a third-round pick in 2021, has started every game over the past three years.
Odighizuwa finished last season with seven sacks, and keeping him on a defensive front that has Micah Parsons and DeMarvion Overshown means the Cowboys' front office is not playing games.
This news has to give confidence to Cowboys fans who are hoping the team doesn't drag on future contract discussions, which include Parsons.
Pro Football Focus has Odighizuwa as the 11th best defensive tackle in the pass game and has him graded as the 38th best defensive tackle in the entire league. Last season, Odighizuwa had career highs with 4.5 sacks, 23 QB hits, 47 tackles, and a forced fumble.
Odighizuwa finished No. 1 in QB hits and was ranked fourth among interior defensive linemen in pass-rush win rate.
A bombshell for the folks who thought the star defensive tackle could be franchise tagged this upcoming season.
The 2025 NFL free agency period officially opens at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, when the new league year begins. Two days prior, the NFL's "legal tampering period" begins, with teams having the opportunity to negotiate with unrestricted free agents before the official start of free agency.
