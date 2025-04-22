Cowboys would 'surprise' draft expert if pick isn't one of 2 positions
Everyone in Dallas Cowboys Nation has their opinion on what direction the team should turn in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, with several names being floated as possibilities just days before the new rookie class enters the NFL.
When it comes to the Cowboys, wide receiver and running back have been popular choices, while offensive line has been gaining momentum.
Recently, Senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports shared what he is hearing around the league, and he would be "surprised" if the Cowboys didn't pick one of two positions.
Wide receiver is the obvious choice, with Arizona Wildcats star Tetairoa McMillan as the favorite if he is available, while cornerback is also strongly on the radar.
"I think there’s a very good chance we have only three first-round wideouts in this draft and if Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan comes off the board before the Dallas Cowboys pick at No. 12, we’ll end up seeing Dallas choose between Texas’ Matthew Golden and Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka … unless there is a cornerback available that Dallas has higher on its board," he wrote.
"At this point, I’d be surprised if the Cowboys pick wasn’t a wideout or corner, although I will admit simply taking the best available player — rather than for need — has worked out well for the Cowboys in recent years."
A player named a potential "stunner" for Dallas is Missouri star Luther Burden III.
Whatever the Cowboys decide to do on draft day, it appears the team is zeroing in on making a move to add talent on the edges.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.
