Cowboys Country

Cowboys would 'surprise' draft expert if pick isn't one of 2 positions

There are various opinions on what direction the Dallas Cowboys could turn in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, but one expert would be 'suprised' if it's not one of two positions.

Josh Sanchez

Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka has a catch broken up by Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron.
Ohio State receiver Emeka Egbuka has a catch broken up by Texas Longhorns defensive back Jahdae Barron. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Everyone in Dallas Cowboys Nation has their opinion on what direction the team should turn in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, with several names being floated as possibilities just days before the new rookie class enters the NFL.

When it comes to the Cowboys, wide receiver and running back have been popular choices, while offensive line has been gaining momentum.

Recently, Senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports shared what he is hearing around the league, and he would be "surprised" if the Cowboys didn't pick one of two positions.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys predicted to fill two biggest needs by NFL Draft expert

Wide receiver is the obvious choice, with Arizona Wildcats star Tetairoa McMillan as the favorite if he is available, while cornerback is also strongly on the radar.

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan catches a touchdown against the Houston Cougars.
Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan catches a touchdown against the Houston Cougars. / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

"I think there’s a very good chance we have only three first-round wideouts in this draft and if Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan comes off the board before the Dallas Cowboys pick at No. 12, we’ll end up seeing Dallas choose between Texas’ Matthew Golden and Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka … unless there is a cornerback available that Dallas has higher on its board," he wrote.

"At this point, I’d be surprised if the Cowboys pick wasn’t a wideout or corner, although I will admit simply taking the best available player — rather than for need — has worked out well for the Cowboys in recent years."

MORE: Cowboys make shocking defensive splash in Round 1 of new NFL mock draft

A player named a potential "stunner" for Dallas is Missouri star Luther Burden III.

Whatever the Cowboys decide to do on draft day, it appears the team is zeroing in on making a move to add talent on the edges.

Construction of the 2025 NFL Draft stage continues outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Construction of the 2025 NFL Draft stage continues outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. / Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will be played out on Saturday, April 26.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys secure perfect 3-round haul in last-minute NFL mock draft

Updated list of Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL Draft picks entering draft week

Cowboys urged to pursue trade for star WR from NFC powerhouse

Cowboys' first-round draft pick could be major 'curveball' per insider

Meet Kelly Villares: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Draft