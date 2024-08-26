Dallas Cowboys rookie rated best in 2024 class after NFL preseason
The Dallas Cowboys will be leaning on young talent during the 2024 season. Names like Cooper Beebe, Marshawn Kneeland, and Marist Liufau will be expected to make immediate impacts on the team.
Cowboys 2024 first-round pick Tyler Guyton is another one of those players and will have all eyes on him during Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, as Guyton will be starting at left tackle and going against reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett.
After his preseason performance, it seems the Cowboys will be in good hands with Guyton.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), no other rookie offensive lineman had a better preseason than Guyton. The 2024 first-round pick finished the preseason with a PFF grade of 80.6, finishing 3rd best in run blocking and pass blocking while allowing only one pressure in his 30 pass-blocking snaps.
Guyton ranks four spots ahead of the first offensive tackle taken off the 2024 draft board, Los Angeles Chargers' Joe Alt.
Alt and Guyton played nearly the same amount of snaps during the preseason, with Guyton showing better grades in every category.
The performance of the former Oklahoma/TCU star could have had him in the starting lineup even if Chuma Edoga was healthy.
