Cowboys rookie named team's 'biggest X-factor' of 2024 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys' 2024 rookie class has been impressive throughout offseason workouts, minicamp, and training camp, and the team will rely heavily on a handful of the first-year players during the 2024-25 NFL regular season.
First-round pick Tyler Guyton has taken command of the starting left tackle position, second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland has shown flashes of brilliance, third-round offensive lineman Cooper Beebe has been a monster on the field and should be able to take over as starting center sooner rather than leter.
You also have third-round linebacker Marist liufae and fifth-round cornerback Caelen Carson who have received rave reviews, while sixth-round pick Ryan Flournoy has been gaining momentum after injuries slowed the wide receiver's start to camp.
MORE: Mike McCarthy doesn’t think Cowboys unusual reliance on rookies is unusual
With the star-studded rookie class, one of those players has been named the Cowboys' "X-factor" for the upcoming season.
According to Bleacher Report, it's Guyton who could be a key to how the offense roles.
Guyton has lived up tp expectations in his first game action during the preseason, allowing only one pressure through two games. He is the highest-graded offensive tackle from the 2024 class thus far.
Replacing Tyron Smith was never going to be easy with gigantic shoes to fill, but Guyton doesn't seem to be feeling the pressure.
"If Guyton makes a quick transition to a new position and to the NFL, the Cowboys offense should remain one of the NFL's better units. If he doesn't, however, it could create serious issues," Kristopher Knox of BR wrote.
MORE: Tyler Guyton: Dallas Cowboys rookie review from Week 2 of NFL preseason
"Dallas' top alternative to starting Guyton as a rookie is probably to move Tyler Smith back to tackle, where he started as a rookie—though that, in turn, would create a void at left guard.
The Cowboys also have a lot riding on rookie center Cooper Beebe, but the success or failure of their offensive line will depend most heavily on Guyton."
Guyton benefits from going against the likes of Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence in practice, and it has helped his progress in a big way. He has shown all of the ability to be an outstanding guard, with some on social media saying he has "All-Pro potential."
Time will tell how successful his career will be, but Guyton will get to prove he has what it takes in the Cowboys' season-opener when they travel to face the Cleveland Browns.
That means Guyton will face reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, so buckle up, rook.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
HOPE: Jerry Jones remains optimistic amidst ongoing CeeDee Lamb contract talks
Lombardi Talk: Dallas Cowboys are 'Super Bowl contender,' ESPN NFL analyst says
Spidey Senses: CeeDee’s Spider-Man conspiracy goes deeper down the rabbit hole
Celebrity Fans: Superfan Kacey Musgraves brings joy to Cowboys fans amid CeeDee drama