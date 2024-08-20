Mike McCarthy doesn’t think Cowboys unusual reliance on rookies is unusual
After allowing several veterans to leave in free agency this offseason, the Dallas Cowboys are going to be expecting a lot from their rookie class.
First-round pick Tyler Guyton is expected to be a starter at left tackle while third-round pick Cooper Beebe should be at center. Defensively, Marshawn Kneeland (Round 2) and Marist Liufau (Round 3) will be key contributors.
MORE: Brandin Cooks departs Cowboys training camp for 'personal matter'
That’s not the way this team typically operates and head coach Mike McCarthy was asked if he thought it was unusual. McCarthy tried to put a spin on it saying this is their design and most of the turnover each year is the rookie class coming in.
He’s correct that there are a lot of rookies coming in each season but having so many playing a pivotal role is far from usual.
Sure, the Cowboys typically have their first-round pick play often. That was the case with Tyler Smith, Micah Parsons, and CeeDee Lamb. But beyond that, they’ve preferred to lean on veterans while they groom players taken in the second round or later.
Sam Williams, Luke Schoonmaker, and Kelvin Joseph are just a few examples of second rounders who were reserves to start their career.
Same for third round picks such as Jalen Tolbert, Neville Gallimore, and Nahshon Wright. They expected this from DeMarvion Overshown as well last season before he was hurt.
So yes, the Cowboys have had a few rookies under Mike McCarthy play a large role in year one. However, this season is wildly unusual since they’re going to be leaning heavily on three, four, maybe even five rookies
