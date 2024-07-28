Cooper Beebe's mom is a surprising key to Dallas Cowboys offense
With the 73rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Cooper Beebe out of Kansas State University.
One of the top-rated guards in the class, Beebe could wind up being a steal for Dallas — especially since they added that selection by trading down just five spots in the first round. Of course, he wasn't added to play guard with Tyler Smith and Zack Martin locking down those spots.
Instead, the Cowboys made it clear they wanted him to learn center.
The key to Beebe's success in this transition will be snapping the ball. After some early struggles, Beebe is beginning to find his groove, and much of the credit goes to his mom. Beebe was recently on 105.3 The Fan and said that while his dad and brothers are big football guys, it was his mother who spent her lunch breaks playing quarterback while he practiced snaps.
Moms are the best. They'll make any sacrifice possible to help their kids succeed. Here, we saw a mom spend her free time learning to emulate Dak Prescott's cadence — as well as the silent count.
At the same time, a good mom will let you know when you need to be better. That was the case here as Beebe's mom had no problem letting him know when she had to adjust to the snap. It might not seem like much to her but it's going to help the Cowboys' offense when he's snapping the
