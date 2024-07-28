Cooper Beebe's mom is a surprising key to Dallas Cowboys offense

#Cowboys Cooper Beebe talking about how his Mom helped him practice shotgun snaps this offseason.



“During her lunch break, we’re out in the backyard, she’d get in the ‘Here We Go!’”



S/o to @kciahawkeye and all of the Moms out there making their sons better 🤟



(🎥: @1053thefan) pic.twitter.com/fGhpwLdxrs