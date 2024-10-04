Dallas Cowboys rookie makes surprise appearance on injury report
The Dallas Cowboys are already going to be without defensive stars Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, as the two were victims of MetLife Stadium last week. So, fans were hoping that the defensive unit could come into the Week 5 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers relatively healthy.
Well, it hasn't been the week Cowboys fans were hoping for. Names like Caelen Carson and Trevon Diggs appeared on the injury report.
The Cowboys defensive players were limited in Friday's practice. However, it was the surprise appearance of a Cowboys rookie linebacker that has fans terrified.
MORE: Caelen Carson injury update is cause for Cowboys concern in Week 5
Rookie linebacker Marist Liufau was listed as limited in his Friday participation.
This designation has made him questionable for Sunday's game. The news comes as a brutal blow, as Liufau had the chance to be a significant factor in Parsons and Lawrence's absences.
It appears that everything that could possibly go wrong for the Cowboys' defense is happening all at the same time. Without Liufau, the team will be extremely thin at linebacker.
In a game where the pressure of an unproven quarterback could be the difference maker, it may take a legendary game plan by Mike Zimmer for the Cowboys' defense to make an impact.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Steelers: 3 keys to victory for Week 5
Cowboys vs. Steelers, NFL Week 5: betting odds & preview
NFL Power Rankings, Week 5: Are the Dallas Cowboys back?
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Steelers in Week 5
Cowboys vs Steelers injury report, Week 5