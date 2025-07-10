Cowboys free agent signee tabbed as team's 'biggest bust' of 2025 season
The Dallas Cowboys bucked tradition by looking outside of the franchise for additions during NFL free agency, completely revamping the running back room with the additions of veterans Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams.
Dallas also added Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah during the 2025 NFL Draft, suddenly creating a logjam at the position.
While Williams has been considered the favorite to win the starting job entering the season, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox doesn't think it will pay off.
MORE: Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: New year, same problem at DT
Knox predicted Williams will lose carries early on during the 2025 campaign, making him the team's "biggest bust" of the season.
"This offseason, the Cowboys added former Broncos running back Javonte Williams to help reload their rushing attack. While Williams' one-year, $3 million deal is modest, he's still largely expected to open the season as RB1," Knox wrote.
"However, fantasy fans, in particular, should probably lower their expectations for the 25-year-old. Williams hasn't been an explosive back since his 2022 ACL tear, and he's likely to cede touches to Miles Sanders, Deuce Vaughn, and rookie Jaydon Blue early and often."
MORE: Cowboys' Micah Parsons apparently has a hater somewhere in the NFL
Dallas' rushing attacked ranked No. 30 in the league a year ago, but the team's offseason moves and the coaching staff have indicated a renewed focus on moving the ball on the ground.
There will definitely be opportunities for Williams to make an impact on the field, so it's up to Williams to prove the doubters wrong.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Ranking the top players in Dallas Cowboys' history
Ranking the NFC east uniforms after Commanders’ new alternate unveiling
Cowboys 2025 training camp position preview: EDGE has no lack of options
Dallas Cowboys rookie predicted to make Day 1 impact on offense
PHOTOS: Ava Lahey, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc