Cowboys finish dead last in NFL RB rankings ahead of 2025 season
The Dallas Cowboys were criticized as having one of the worst backfields in the NFL last season, which was expected. They went into the year with Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle as their primary options.
Elliott proved he was no longer capable of being a lead back and while Dowdle had a breakout season, they were still one of the least efficient running teams in the league.
This year, they decided to overhaul the unit. Both Elliott and Dowdle are gone, and in their place are Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. The Cowboys also selected two running backs in the 2025 NFL draft, taking Jaydon Blue from Texas in Round 5 and Phil Mafah from Clemson in Round 7.
PFF's Dalton Wasserman isn't impressed by these moves, however. He ranked Dallas last in his 2025 NFL running back unit rankings, saying Williams and Sanders haven't played well enough in recent years to be featured backs.
"Williams struggled in Denver, recording just a 64.6 PFF rushing grade over the past three seasons. Sanders has yet to rediscover the high level of production he showed in 2022 with Philadelphia. Fifth-round rookie Jaydon Blue could provide a boost with his speed and receiving ability, but he’s never been a workhorse type of back. Dallas’ running back situation could become a major issue during the 2025 season."
The Cowboys' refusal to spend in free agency or use a pick prior to Day 3 on a running back could come back to haunt them. It could also look brilliant if their rebuilt offensive line allows one of their bargain additions to put up impressive numbers.
Either way, it's a risk and it's hard to argue against their placement in these rankings.
