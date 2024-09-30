Cowboys' rookie OL shines in pass protection following Week 4
The Dallas Cowboys are quietly building a formidable offensive line, and rookie center Cooper Beebe is proving to be a key piece of the puzzle. In Week 4 vs. the New York Giants, Beebe showcased his skills in pass protection, allowing zero pressures on 28 pass-blocking snaps.
This impressive feat positioned Beebe among the top 10 rookie offensive linemen in terms of pressure rate during Week 4, sharing the spotlight with several other standout performers.
Against the Giants, Beebe didn't allow any pressures on 22 pass rush snaps, according to PFF, while facing Giants' All-Pro DL Dexter Lawrence.
MORE: 4 key takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' September performance
However, the context of transitioning from guard to center upon entering the league out of Kansas State as a 3rd round pick makes Beebe's achievement even more remarkable.
With Dak Prescott under center and relying heavily on their passing attack, the Cowboys' offense demands a strong offensive line to provide ample time for plays to develop. Beebe has risen to the occasion, demonstrating remarkable poise and technique for a rookie.
His skill in anchoring against powerful defensive linemen and maintaining his balance in pass protection has been crucial for the offense. Even though it's still early in the season, Beebe's performance has boosted the confidence of the coaching staff and the fans.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 4 risers and fallers
As the Cowboys face tougher competition in the coming weeks, Beebe's ability to maintain his high level of play will be crucial. The team will rely on his consistency and resilience to establish a dominant rushing attack and protect Prescott in the pocket.
If Beebe continues on his current path, he has the potential to be a key player in the Cowboys' offensive line for many years.
At this time, Dallas can be confident that their young center is on track to become a foundational piece upfront.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East power rankings after Week 4 of the NFL season
Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 4 risers and fallers
How the Cowboys can weather the storm without their defensive stars
5 edge rushers the Cowboys need to consider targeting
Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft has Dallas Cowboys targeting standout SEC WR