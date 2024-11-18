Dallas Cowboys rumors: Could Jerry Jones make rare splash for star WR
Jerry Jones said the Dallas Cowboys were “all-in” ahead of the 2024 season which is the exact opposite of how he’s acted.
Dallas is 3-6 heading into Week 11 and they can’t even blame the poor record on the loss of Dak Prescott. Even before their star quarterback went down with a torn hamstring, the season was lost.
This was a surprise to no one considering the lack of offseason moves. But according to Tony Fisher of Athlon Sports, there might be a larger plan coming to fruition.
Fisher believes Jones could free up roughly $100 million in cap space to use in a 2025 “remodel.” With that money, he believes they would be able to target Tee Higgins, the Cincinnati Bengals’ wideout who’s set for free agency — and will command nearly $20 million per year.
“It's being projected that Higgins, 25, will next spring land a five-year deal totaling $94 million, with an average salary of about $18.8 million.” — Fisher, Athlon Sports
While the addition of Higgins is “doable,” the real question is whether or not Jones would actually fork out the money for a premium WR2.
Given his hesitation to pay players in free agency, it’s hard to see this happening. Jones has even thrown jabs at players such as Prescott and CeeDee Lamb for taking up so much of the salary cap.
If that’s how he feels about players who have given their all for him on rookie deals, it might be too optimistic to believe Dallas will enter the Higgins’ sweepstakes.
