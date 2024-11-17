Jerry Jones has destroyed Mike McCarthy & any chance of redemption
Heading into the season, everyone knew what was going to happen with Mike McCarthy. The veteran head coach was in the fifth and final year of his contract with the Dallas Cowboys and Jerry Jones made sure to let everyone know his job was on the line.
This was the same treatment Jason Garrett received in 2019 before he was ultimately replaced by McCarthy. To Garrett's credit, he had a better record during his final year than McCarthy currently does, but McCarthy has also dealt with several losses due to injury. That's on top of the roster he was handed, which was void of legitimate depth.
As if forcing McCarthy to go into the season with a washed Ezekiel Elliott, a depleted offensive line, no run defenders, and a lack of receivers outside of CeeDee Lamb wasn't bad enough, Jones continues to destroy any chance McCarthy has at redemption.
The latest example comes from a quick clip of McCarthy leaving the stadium during the Mike Tyson/Jake Paul fight. The head coach is leaving without anyone else from the organization around him. For some insight, Jones was there but he was in front of a camera talking with Michael Irvin about Deion Sanders potentially taking McCarthy's job in 2025.
It's fair to criticize McCarthy, who has flaws as a coach. His main issues are clock management and discipline but he still wins. And wins a lot.
McCarthy is 45-31 in Dallas and went 36-15 from 2021 through 2023 (which is when Dak Prescott stayed relatively healthy). For his 18-year career, he's 170-108-2 with a winning percentage of 61.1 percent.
Despite this, McCarthy is often criticized and hoped his second stint could help him redeem himself. Unfortunately, Jerry Jones has done everything in his power to make sure that won't happen.
