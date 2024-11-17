Do the Dallas Cowboys play today? NFL schedule for Week 11 vs Texans
Week 11 of the 2024-25 NFL season kicks into full swing on Sunday with a loaded slate of afternoon games. A total of 12 games will be played throughout the day.
Highlights for Sunday afternoon include an AFC North showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers in the Steel City, and a blockbuster late-afternoon entree in the AFC with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Kansas City Chiefs.
In the nightcap, the the Los Angeles Chargers host the Cincinnati Bengals.
MORE: Cowboys Week 11 injury update is worst-case for struggling secondary
But when do the Dallas Cowboys play?
Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, the wait for the team's Week 11 clash with the Houston Texans is still approximately 24 hours away with the two teams set to face off in primetime on Monday Night Football.
Everything you need to know to tune in to the Week 11 finale can be seen below.
Cowboys vs. Texans, NFL Week 11: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Monday, November 18, 2024
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, TX
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: ESPN/ABC
Betting Odds: Texans -7 | O/U: 41.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
So, for today, just sit back, relax, and enjoy the show. And hope that tomorrow night doesn't end in more Monday blues.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Are the Dallas Cowboys the worst team in the NFL?
Dallas Cowboys 3-round mock draft brings star running back home
Cowboys vs. Texans: 3 keys to victory for Week 11
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Texans in Week 11