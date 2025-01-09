Cowboys Country

Mike McCarthy linked to another NFC team as Jerry Jones drags his feet

Mike McCarthy will have several options if he doesn't return to the Dallas Cowboys, with the head coach being linked to another NFC team not named the Bears.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in the tunnel befiore game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy in the tunnel befiore game against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
While Mike McCarthy's future with the Dallas Cowboys is still in limbo, his name continues to pop up in other head coaching searches around the NFL.

The Chicago Bears previously submitted a request to interview McCarthy, but Jerry Jones and the Cowboys denied it.

McCarthy's contract with the Cowboys is set to expire on Tuesday, January 14, and he's now being linked to another head coaching opportunity in the NFC.

MORE: Dallas Cowboys' latest coaching news comes with embarrassing twist

ESPN's Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler discussed several coaching vacancies around the league, and Fowler zeroed in on the New Orleans Saints. According to Fowler, McCarthy could be a name to watch.

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy on the sidelines against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"This is a coveted job among people I've spoken to recently. I've heard that Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy could have some interest, so it wouldn't shock if the Saints try to talk to him should he be free to do so," Fowler wrote.

It was noted that Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is the favorite to land the gig.

Jerry Jones is running out of time to decide what he will do with McCarthy, but he's not doing the team any favors by going this route.

Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones answers questions with head coach Mike McCarthy during a press conference. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

When you add in the fact that the Cowboys assistant coaches are no longer under contract and free to explore other opportunities and move on from Big D, McCarthy may have no incentive to return to Dallas without his coaching staff in place.

This is just another disastrous scenario for Cowboys Nation as Jerry Jones sits back and watches everything around him come crashing down.

