Cowboys dysfunctional coaching situation takes another unexpected turn
As the Dallas Cowboys continue to drag their feet with their head coaching decision, they continue to look more foolish.
It was already bad enough that Jerry Jones wouldn't let Mike McCarthy interview elsewhere despite remaining non-committal to the team's current head coach but on Wednesday it was reported that their assistant coaches are free agents.
Clarence Hill Hill of DLLS, who tweeted out the free agency news, added another twist later in the night. Hill says coaches who are interviewing for jobs and building a potential staff have been reaching out to Dallas assistants.
Hill didn't disclose any names but there's no doubt Al Harris is on the radar for other franchises.
The assistant head coach and defensive back coach helped turn Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland into ballhawks.
Players have been open about their love for Harris, who turned one of the biggest weaknesses on the team into a strength.
Other assistants such as Mike Zimmer, who proved his worth as the season went on, could also be an appealing target for a young head coach looking for a defensive assistant with valuable experience.
So to recap: Jerry Jones is sitting on his hands while the top coaches find their homes. Plus, they could lose anyone from their staff which would leave McCarthy shorthanded should they ultimately decide to keep him. Either way, they're risking weakening their options.
It's a bold strategy Jerry, let's see if it pays off.
