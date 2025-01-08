Dallas Cowboys' latest coaching news comes with embarrasing twist
The Dallas Cowboys continue to raise eyebrows by dragging their feet with their decision on Mike McCarthy's future. Jerry Jones' complete lack of urgency could ultimately cost the team an opportunity to land an up-and-coming head coach, but now it could be even worse.
Clarence Hill of All City DLLS revealed some interesting coaching news for the 'Boys on Wednesday night.
As of tonight, all of the Cowboys assistant coaches are free agents.
MORE: Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy HC saga takes another interesting twist
The news comes with an embarrassing note for even Jerry Jones, whose mismanagement for the past few decades has held the team back.
"Cowboys assistant coaches are officially free agents," Hill wrote. "Those that want to continue to work can and be paid as at will employees. All coaches out of the office until Monday."
You read that right.
MORE: Are Cowboys, Jerry Jones waiting for blockbuster CFP head coaching hire?
Coaches can voluntarily continue to work if that's what they want to do. Or, they could seek other opportunities around the league and bolt for greener, less chaotic pastures.
A coach like defensive backs coach Al Harris could be a hot commodity, so it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.
What it does mean, however, is that by the time Mike McCarthy's contract expires in a week there may be no assistants left to retain.
Typical Jerry move.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 18: Cowboys are who we thought they were
What Cowboys denying Bears interview request means for Mike McCarthy
Bears fans rejoice Cowboys, Jerry Jones blocking Mike McCarthy interview
Cowboys fans go ballistic at presumption Dallas will retain Mike McCarthy
Jerry Jones will complete villain arc if Cowboys still let Mike McCarthy go
Cowboys make 'no-brainer' first-round pick in new 2025 NFL mock draft