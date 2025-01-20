Cowboys' second-year defender named a top 2025 breakout candidate
The Dallas Cowboys face a critical 2025 offseason after a disappointing 7-10 campaign, with several roster gaps demanding immediate attention.
One of the most pressing areas is the team's defensive front, where depth issues were exposed following injuries to star edge rushers Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, an upcoming free agent, during the 2024 season.
However, second-year defensive end Marshawn Kneeland presents a potential bright spot amid these concerns.
Pro Football Focus's Bradley Locker has identified the Western Michigan product, selected 56th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft, as one of their top breakout candidates for 2025 across all 32 NFL teams.
"One of the big reasons why the Cowboys' defense performed so poorly in 2024 was subpar play from its interior defensive line," Bradley said. "With Osa Odighizuwa set to be a free agent and Mazi Smith potentially on the trade block, Dallas may put more on Kneeland’s plate.
The Western Michigan product didn’t fare amazingly in limited action, recording only a 50.8 PFF overall grade on 255 snaps, but he posted 83.3-plus PFF run-defense grades in his final two years of college. Even if the Cowboys beef up their defensive line, expect Kneeland to play an integral role in 2025."
Kneeland's rookie season was interrupted by a partially torn meniscus during Dallas's Week 5 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers (20-17), sidelining him for six weeks.
The 6-foot-3, 268-pound defensive end played in 11 games in 2024, starting once, and concluded his rookie season with 14 tackles, 3 quarterback hits, and 2 pass deflections.
Kneeland's development will be a key storyline heading into the Cowboys' 2025 campaign. His ability to stay healthy and contribute meaningfully could significantly impact Dallas's defensive resurgence plans.
