Cowboys' list of head coaching candidates adds outside-the-box name
The list of Dallas Cowboys head coaching candidates continues to grow.
While the team has only conducted official interviews with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, there have been several other names linked to the job.
Leslie Frazier, who is expected to be interviewed next week, and former Cowboys stars Deion Sanders and Jason Witten have been mentioned, but now there is a new name added to the list.
On Sunday's edition of NFL Countdown on ESPN, former Jets head coach Rex Ryan made the case for Anthony Lynn to be the next Cowboys head coach.
Lynn is currently the run game coordinator/running backs coach for the Washington Commanders. He was the assistant head coach and running backs coach of the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills under Ryan, so the two are familiar with each other.
It is an outside of the box idea, but you can never count anything out when it comes to Jerry Jones.
The 56-year-old Lynn served as head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers from 2017-2020, compiling a record of 33-32.
If the Cowboys were to make a hire like Lynn, it would be crucial to add standout offensive and defensive coordinators to the staff. But, Lynn would bring the hard-nosed approach of establishing the running game which is something the Cowboys lacked under Mike McCarthy.
The NFL head coaching market is expected to heat up this week with the Detroit Lions eliminated from the playoffs, so things are about to get very interesting.
Washington awaits the winner of Sunday's game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.
