7 NFL Draft prospects Cowboys should watch during CFP national championship
The NCAA Championship Game will be played on Monday night as the Ohio State Buckeyes take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Unlike two of their top rivals, the Dallas Cowboys are already in offseason mode so they have more time to scout the players who will be on the field.
Both Ohio State and Notre Dame have rich histories and have produced some elite NFL talent. Dallas has taken some high-profile players from these schools like Ezekiel Elliott from Ohio State as well as some lesser-known talent such as Marist Liufau from Notre Dame.
This year, there are more players on both rosters that could help the Cowboys improve in 2025. Here's a look at seven who they should be keeping an eye on during the title game.
Jack Sawyer, EDGE, Ohio State
With Micah Parsons on the roster, adding a pass rusher might not feel like a major need for Dallas. That's not the case, however, with DeMarcus Lawrence set for free agency. They also didn't see enough from Marshawn Kneeland to feel comfortable with him as an unquestioned starter.
Throw in Sam Williams coming back from a torn ACL and there are a lot of questions on the edge. That's why they should keep an eye on Jack Sawyer from Ohio State.
Sawyer posted 56 tackles and 9.0 sacks during his senior season. He's expected to go in the first round, but No. 12 seems a little hight. Of course, if someone Dallas is eyeing comes off the board, Sawyer could be an option as a trade-back prospect.
Jack Kiser, LB, Notre Dame
A true MIKE linebacker, Jack Kiser is strong against the run and has been called "the ultimate leader" for the Notre Dame defense. As a sixth-year senior, he recorded 85 tackles and two sacks.
Kiser's age and limitations in the passing game have him sitting in the mid-rounds, but he could prove to be a solid contributor with the ability to start at the next level.
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State
Ashton Jeanty is the running back Dallas fans have their hearts set on, but even if he's gone by No. 12, there are a lot of good backs in this class. One that makes sense in Dallas is Quinshon Judkins.
Following two strong seasons at Ole Miss, Judkins moved to Ohio State and put up 960 yards and 12 touchdowns. He worked in tandem with TreVeyon Henderson — who is another player to watch — and would give the Cowboys' ground game a much-needed boost.
Tyleik Williams, DT, Ohio State
Even with Osa Odighizuwa on the roster, defensive tackle wasn't a strength for Dallas. With their lone playmaker at the position expected to leave in free agency, it becomes one of their top needs.
That makes Tyleik Williams a name to watch.
Williams stands 6-foot-3 and 327 pounds and is known for his ability to stop the run. He's still developing his pass-rush skills, but Dallas would be far more interested in his ability to dominate the line of scrimmage.
Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame
The Cowboys' secondary took a step back in 2024 due in part to injuries to several cornerbacks. Another issue was a decline in play from their safeties.
With Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson approaching the end of their deals, Dallas needs to begin looking for upgrades. One name to watch is Notre Dame's Xavier Watts.
A ball hawk who recorded 13 interceptions the past two seasons, Watt is praised for his intelligence and versatility. Whoever ends up running this defense should be thrilled to have such a weapon to work with.
Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State
CeeDee Lamb is a beast. Despite issues at quarterback and no legitimate No. 2 wide receiver, Lamb recorded 101 receptions for 1,194 yards, and six touchdowns in 15 games. He finally sat out the final two contests after making franchise history despite a serious shoulder injury.
To keep from asking him to do everything on his own again in 2025, Dallas has to find a true starter opposite him. That could be Emeka Egbuka from Ohio State.
Egbuka is a smooth route runner who is especially dangerous in the slot. He can help his quarterback by finding openings in the quick game and is dangerous after the catch. Egbuka is one of the few prospects who Dallas needs to consider at No. 12.
