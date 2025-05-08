Cowboys Country

George Pickens has one thing on his mind ahead of first season with Cowboys

George Pickens only has one thing on his mind before the start of his first season as a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Tyler Reed

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens runs after a catch as Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid defends during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens runs after a catch as Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid defends during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys started the post NFL Draft offseason with a bang. The Cowboys made a headline trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver George Pickens.

A shock to some among the Cowboys fanbase, as it felt like major offseason acquisitions were something the front office no longer were willing to pull the trigger on.

RELATED: CeeDee Lamb to give behind-the-scenes look at 2024 Cowboys in YouTube series

However, the Cowboys have their new WR2, but it could come with a cost. Pickens is in a contract year, something that owner Jerry Jones seems to always enjoy.

But for now, the newest Cowboys receiver has no interest in discussing a new contract before his first season in Dallas.

During his first conference call with the Dallas media, Pickens revealed he is not thinking about a new contract, but he is worried about building a winning culture in Dallas.

That is exactly what fans should want to hear from a player who has an alleged big personality from his time in Pittsburgh.

The Cowboys had the "all-in" mantra last season, and everyone knows how that turned out. However, under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, it seems the franchise is moving a lot quieter than in years past.

Trading for Pickens should not be considered a gamble. If anything, this should only be viewed as a positive. With the way Pickens is handling the beginning of his tenure in Dallas, fans should be very excited about the future.

Tyler Reed
Tyler Reed

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

