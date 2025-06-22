Cowboys selection for Defensive Player of the Year Candidate is a no-brainer
Micah Parsons has become the face of the Dallas Cowboys defense.
Selected at No. 12 overall in the 2021 NFL draft, Parsons has racked up 256 tackles with 52.5 sacks. This past season, he missed four games but still had 12 sacks, which is the lowest output of his career.
His talent has never been in question, but those missed games highlighted his importance. While Parsons was out with a high ankle sprain, the entire defense struggled. Once he returned, the confidence returned, and it was clear that his ability to pressure the quarterback made everyone's job easier.
That's why he might have been one of the easiest selections for Pro Football Network's Jacob Infante, as he chose the top Defensive Player of the Year Candidate for all 32 teams. As expected, he says Parsons is the candidate in Dallas, saying "it feels like just a matter of time" before the All-Pro defender eventually earns the hardware.
"Despite missing four games in 2024 due to injury, Micah Parsons still made the Pro Bowl and tallied 12 sacks. His sack-per-game tally ended up being the highest of his career. In his first three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Parsons finished top three in Defensive Player of the Year voting each year. The award remains just out of his grasp, but it feels like just a matter of time before Parsons takes home the hardware."
In addition to his work on the field, Parsons has become a far more vocal leader. He's shown up to offseason workout despite a lingering contract negotiation and has taken younger players such as Marshawn Kneeland and Donovan Ezeiruaku under his wing while calling for an "egoless" defensive room.
None of that shows up on the stat sheet, but it's more proof that he's one of the more irreplaceable players in the league.
