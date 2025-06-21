Micah Parsons loses his mind over the price of a chocolate-covered strawberry
Micah Parsons is an NFL superstar who isn't hurting for money. The fifth-year pro has a base salary of more than $24 million with the Dallas Cowboys this season.
He's also set to make history with his next contract, which is expected to be the NFL's highest per-year contract signed by any non-quarterback. That doesn't mean he just throws his money around like it's nothing, however.
MORE: Cowboys' DeMarvion Overshown video shares encouraging injury update
Parsons has always been known for being frugal, with his mother still paying his phone bill and for his Netflix. That's why it's not out of character to see him lose his mind over the price of a chocolate-covered strawberry. Parsons shared a photo from Li-Lac Chocolates in New York and said something is wrong with the world due to the single strawberry going for $4.
Parsons is in New York for 'Fanatics Fest', which is taking place this weekend at the Javits Center. He apparently visited the chocolate company on the way and was less than impressed with the price.
Dallas selected Parsons 12th overall in the 2021 NFL draft, and has 52.5 sacks in four seasons. He's proven himself to be one of the best pass-rushers in the league and has more than earned his new deal.
Just don't expect him to waste it all on chocolate-covered strawberries.
