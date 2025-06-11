Cowboy Roundup: Micah Parsons preaches accountability, CB pecking order
Happy Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It feels good to have meaningful football back with mandatory minicamp officially underway. And it was positive news only with Micah Parsons reporting to camp and a "perfect attendance," according to head coach Brian Schottenheimer.
Some players, like star cornerback Trevon Diggs, continue working with the rehab while they work back to full strength, but working out with the team is better received than doing it on your own away from the facility.
Parsons also shared positive notes about his plans leading up to the season, with another statement claiming he will be in attendance for training camp, whether or not he has a new deal -- although a new deal is preferred.
It will be interesting to see what comes out as the second day of minicamp continues on Wednesday afternoon, from new storylines to watch, potential position battles, and just fun, candid moments from the energetic sessions Schottenheimer has been provided.
Micah Parsons preaches accountability
Cowboys star Micah Parsons showed up to minicamp despite the lack of a new deal, and he is already showing off his leadership by instilling an attitude of accountability in the locker room.
Defensive backfield taking shape
All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland continues to get work in the slot during offseason programs, while Israel Mukuamu and offseason acquisition Kaiir Elam have been getting reps on the outside.
